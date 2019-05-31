Suspected shoplifter dragged officer, lead chase on I-55 in Madison

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A shoplifting case turns into a wild chase in Madison, Friday afternoon.
The Madison Police Department responded to the Ulta Beauty store in regards to suspected shoplifters.
When speaking with management at the store a man walked outside of the store. Employees identified him as one of the people involved in the theft.
Officers identified themselves and the suspect took off towards a parked car in the lot.
One of the officers tried to arrest the man as he got into the car but the man continued to flee, dragging the officer.
The car lead a chase through the City of Madison onto Highway 51 towards the City of Ridgeland.
Officers of the Ridgeland Police Department caught up to the car as it entered I-55 southbound.
The suspect tried to take the Natchez Trace Parkway exit where he lost control of the car and crashed into trees.
Multiple agencies set up a perimeter to search for the suspect who they believe had entered the woods just south of the accident.
After a search involving police helicopter and K-9 units, 30-year-old Lauro Mesa of Tampa, Florida was taken into custody. Additional stolen items were located inside the vehicle that is believed to be stolen from other jurisdictions including Ruston, La and Monroe, La.
Mesa is charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law enforcement Officer, Felony Fleeing, Shoplifting, and Simple Cruelty to a Dog. Mesa is currently being held at the Madison County Detention center without bond pending his initial appearance.
The female accomplice has been identified as Alvarez Frometa Yarelis of Miami Springs, Florida. She is currently not in custody; however, the Madison Police Department is actively searching for her and warrants are being issued for her at the time of this release.
The officer that was injured attempting to apprehend Mesa Lauro did not suffer life threatening injuries and he was treated at a local hospital and released.
A small dog was also inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. A citizen stopped and picked her up and the dog is currently safe at the Webster Animal Shelter.
