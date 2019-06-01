Victim’s teen daughter charged in shooting of SCSO corrections deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have charged the 15-year-old daughter of a SCSO corrections officer with attempted first degree murder in the shooting of her mother.
The officer is currently in critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. At this point we don’t have many details on her injuries.
Residents of the Eden at Watersedge apartment complex, where the shooting occurred, are stunned.
“It’s tragic. What happened is tragic, tragic,” said Lonnie Cooper, resident.
The officer just graduated from the Corrections academy Thursday night, with a class of 28 other officers. It takes 11 weeks for all of the training.
The shooting happened Friday Morning on Treasure Island, which is in the middle of the complex. The complex is just down from the Mt. Moriah Police precinct.
“It’s unbelievable. I just can’t believe being shot over there,” said Harry Lee, resident.
Residents outside the complex understand the tragedy of the shooting.
“That is very horrible. I don’t think wow that is crazy. I feel sorry for the family," said Josephine Topeojo, who lives nearby.
Memphis Police have not released the name of the corrections officer.
The 15-year-old’s motive for the shooting is unknown.
