Chase Cabre wins 2019 Memphis 150

NASCAR K&N Pro Series Memphis 150
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 1, 2019 at 10:23 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 10:32 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Raceway hosted the NASCAR K&N Pro Series Memphis 150 Saturday.

It was a hard fought race, but Chase Cabre got away with the win for Rev Racing.

It’s the second straight year that a Rev Racing driver has won the Memphis 150, after Ruben Garcia Jr. won it last year.

“I’m gonna go party. I’m gonna go drink an ice-cold beer and have some fun tonight. Feels awesome. I’m so pumped up. It’s been a long time coming,” said Cabre. "Three years and finally able to get that job done. We’ve had a streak of seconds and I’m glad to break that streak. Come home with the win.”

