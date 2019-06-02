Chase Cabre wins 2019 Memphis 150

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Raceway hosted the NASCAR K&N Pro Series Memphis 150 Saturday.
It was a hard fought race, but Chase Cabre got away with the win for Rev Racing.
It’s the second straight year that a Rev Racing driver has won the Memphis 150, after Ruben Garcia Jr. won it last year.
“I’m gonna go party. I’m gonna go drink an ice-cold beer and have some fun tonight. Feels awesome. I’m so pumped up. It’s been a long time coming,” said Cabre. "Three years and finally able to get that job done. We’ve had a streak of seconds and I’m glad to break that streak. Come home with the win.”
