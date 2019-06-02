Crowd gathers outside Regional One after triple shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tensions ran high outside Regional One Health, where family members and friends arrived to visit with loved ones following a triple shooting Sunday.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Chelsea and Peres Avenue, with bullets flying towards Waffle Mania.
One witness said the shooter was in a car when they opened fire. Other witnesses said they heard about 10 gunshots in rapid succession.
Three victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition. At the latest update, two of the three victims had their conditions upgraded to non-critical.
Police say no one has been arrested, but they believe the suspects knew the victims.
One woman arrived at the scene to pick up her niece, who works at Waffle Mania, after she received a terrifying phone call from her about the shooting.
“I hung up the phone and I rushed on over. I pretty much was in a frantic mode, pretty much frantic because so much is happening everywhere. And I wish they would stop this because it’s not solving anything. I wish Memphis would stop,” she said.
Over at Regional One, chaos broke out. Memphis police took multiple people into custody outside the emergency room.
We’re still waiting to learn if they will face any charges.
