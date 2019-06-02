Forum offers insight into judicial system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A first of its kind event is attempting to help Memphians get unique access to officials involved in law enforcement and criminal justice.
The Community Judicial Awareness Forum was held Saturday evening at Progressive Church on Vance Avenue.
The panel was made up of prominent attorneys, bail bondsmen, representatives from the Sheriff’s Office, Memphis Police and judges.
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner was also there to talk openly with the community and answer questions.
The organizer of the event says the goal was to allow people to become informed and learn about the judicial system and how they can make it work for them.
“What I wanted people to get out of this event was to simply to say that I have learned something that I did not know about the law. So now I know when I do this or that, this may be the consequences. So, I know not to do this or I know this is the way I should go in order to avoid any pitfalls. It's just really to educate people as it pertains to their legal rights,” said Charles Beasley, organizer.
Charles Beasley says he’s hoping word will spread and more people will join for future forums to help educate and empower Memphians.
