Heat & Humidity Back On The Rise

THIS WEEK: A slight drop in temps Monday as high pressure builds in briefly. By Monday night we could see a few showers or storms late as a warm front lifts across the area. Lows will fall into the upper 60s. The remainder of the week, higher humidity levels and rain chances will start to increase. Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a pop up shower or storm possible with the heat and humidity. Highs in the 80s and lows will fall into the lower 70s. Wednesday increasing clouds with chances of isolated shower or storm again. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the 70s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase even more because of an upper level low pressure that will push across the region. This system will keep us with ongoing rain and storm chances from Thursday through Saturday. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies.