Humidity values on the rise to wrap up the weekend

High pressure continues to move east of the region, a cold front will move in from the north. That front will mix with the humid air causing showers for Sunday.
Skies will become partly cloudy across the Mid-South tonight with lows dipping into the upper 60s to lower 70s region wide with light winds. A shower cannot be ruled out as a front moves closer to the region, but most locations will remain dry tonight. The humid factor increases tomorrow, as does the afternoon isolated shower chances as the front slides south of the region.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Winds: Light. 20% of an isolated shower. Low: 70.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Winds: Northwest around 5 mph. High: 89.
SUNDAY: An isolated shower cannot be ruled out during the day tomorrow; otherwise partly cloudy skies will prevail along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. It will be a bit more humid tomorrow, something you will notice when outside. Lows will dip into the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.
NEXT WEEK: Afternoon highs will slightly drop on Monday with afternoon highs in the middle 80s and partly cloudy skies, lows will fall into the upper 60s. As we push into the remainder of the week, humidity values will rise as will our rain chances. Tuesday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and isolated rain chances, lows will fall into the lower 70s. Wednesday we will see clouds build even more with isolated shower chances and afternoon highs in the 80s with overnight lows in the 70s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will build even more for Thursday and Friday as system moves closer to the region, highs will stay in the middle to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 70s and mostly cloudy skies across the region. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates on our unsettled weather pattern for the first full week of June.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.