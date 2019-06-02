Tennessee Task Force One to receive additional earthquake training

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Task Force One members are headed to Illinois this weekend for more specialized training.
When Hurricane Michael slammed the Gulf Coast last fall, flattening and sweeping away homes, some of the Mid-South's finest jumped into action and headed to the disaster with only four hours’ notice.
“We get to work down there about 10 days. We seen a wide array of missions down there, from actually cutting our way into the city, to doing search and rescue, to helping the citizens that we ran into that was having medical issues,” said Kirk Lock, Tennessee Task Force One.
Kirk Lock says the destruction was unforgettable.
“It was definitely right up there at the top of the list, as far as devastation,” said Lock.
Lock is a member of Tennessee Task Force One, a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue team.
They've not only responded to hurricanes, but other disasters like tornadoes, floods, even terrorist attacks.
Kirk and about 90 others from the task force will spend the next several days in Illinois, not responding to another disaster, but training for future ones.
“So, this will give us a chance to work with different teams across the country and come together and work with the same overall objectives,” said John Selberg, Tennessee Task Force One.
This training will focus on a wide-scale disaster simulation, like a major earthquake.
Since major fault lines run through the Mid-South, a wide-scale disaster is always a possibility.
Teams will have limited resources and no communication.
The training will put their experience and knowledge to the test.
“This will kind of put us into that mindset of what we have to bring to the table if we do go to those situations,” said Selberg.
For this team, it's not a matter of if a disaster will strike, it's a question of when.
