Collierville officer shoots, kills man with gun; TBI investigating

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville police officer shot and killed a man Monday morning.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate. They identified the man who was killed as David Hoal, 59.
Collierville Police Department was called to a home on Valleywood Cove at 8:10 a.m. TBI said police were called there because of a possibly suicidal man with a gun.
Officers went to the back of the home where they asked Hoal to drop his weapon. That’s when an officer ended up shooting and killing him. It’s unclear what Hoal was doing with the gun before the shooting happened.
The officer who fired the shot has not been identified at this time.
