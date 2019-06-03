Collierville’s new principal prepares for new role

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday marked the first day on the job for the new top educator at Collierville High School.
Principal Roger Jones III is ready to get down to business.
“It is my hope that we do an excellent job in preparing students for the next level - whatever that level is," Jones said.
Jones, a University of Memphis Grad from North Memphis, has been an educator for 17 years.
He began teaching at Schilling Farms Middle school in 2002, then moved on to be a principal at Collierville Middle.
“Half of the population will know me because they’ve come through Collierville Middle School, the other half that went to West won’t know me but they’ll get an introduction of course when we get here," he said.
Jones describes his leadership style as inclusive, and says he’s looking forward to brainstorming with teachers and his staff to invest in the lives of students.
“I recognize the strengths of my admin team and also let them know my weaknesses because I want to have a leadership style where we all contribute," he said.
Over the next few months, Jones says his schedule will be jam packed preparing for the next school year with meetings, hiring new employees and adjusting to the transition from middle to high school.
But he says he’s excited to be apart of a school that he says sets the standard for education across the state.
“You see so many different changes and things that are coming in education throughout various states. I want people to think of Collierville High School in the same way."
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.