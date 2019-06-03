Facebook TV spot highlights people’s love for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new TV ad is highlighting the love people have for Memphis.
The commercial aired during the NBA Finals on Sunday night, as part of Facebook’s “More Together” campaign.
The ad shows people singing along to Marc Cohn's classic song "Walking in Memphis." They then get nostalgic about the place they used to call home.
The ad reveals that they’re part of the I Love Memphis in May Facebook group.
It’s the second collaboration Facebook has done with Memphis in the last month. Before that, Cohn appeared on stage with Miley Cyrus at Beale Street Music Festival to perform a duet of “Walking in Memphis.”
