First mayor of Shelby County dies at 85

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who served as the first mayor of Shelby County has died.
Roy Nixon, 85, passed away Sunday after a suffering from an illness.
Nixon served as a deputy sheriff in 1964 before being elected as Sheriff in 1970. In 1976, he was sworn in as the first mayor of the county under the newly formed county government.
He served an appreciated term until 1978
"Roy Nixon was the first mayor of Shelby County government and one of our community’s earliest and most important leaders. Mayor Nixon set the standard for governance and service and, because of his efforts, our county today thrives. On this day of remembrance, it is important to keep front-of-mind that the current form and practices of our county government did not materialize out of thin air. Just the opposite, the restructuring of county government that lead to the system we have today was hard-wrought. We are thankful for the life of Roy Nixon. The system we benefit from every day in this county is the product of the determined will, good works, and devotion to community of individuals like Mayor Nixon,” Mayor Lee Harris said
Nixon memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8th at St. Patrick Presbyterian Church at 710 W. White Road in Collierville.
Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.