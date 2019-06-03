First mayor of Shelby County dies at 85

"Roy Nixon was the first mayor of Shelby County government and one of our community’s earliest and most important leaders. Mayor Nixon set the standard for governance and service and, because of his efforts, our county today thrives. On this day of remembrance, it is important to keep front-of-mind that the current form and practices of our county government did not materialize out of thin air. Just the opposite, the restructuring of county government that lead to the system we have today was hard-wrought. We are thankful for the life of Roy Nixon. The system we benefit from every day in this county is the product of the determined will, good works, and devotion to community of individuals like Mayor Nixon,” Mayor Lee Harris said