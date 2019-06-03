Former student files lawsuit against Rhodes College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Rhodes College student is now suing the school.
The 21-page lawsuit focuses on a sexual assault accusation, stemming from a Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity party in February.
The student claims he was falsely accused and believes the school was pressured to blame the assault on someone.
He cites the Culture of Consent group’s protest on campus and the local media coverage.
He says Rhodes is unfairly targeting male students and claims his civil rights were violated.
Even though the plaintiff says he was never charged by police, Rhodes did a separate Title 9 investigation for sexual misconduct.
Title 9 requires all education systems to establish procedures for handling complaints of sexual harassment and violence.
He's asking the court to stop Rhodes from enforcing his expulsion, purge his academic record of any mention of sexual misconduct and award him up to $5 million.
We reached out to Rhodes College and the student’s lawyer for comment, but haven’t heard back yet.
