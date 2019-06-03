Hunters: The time to get your deer permit is now

Those applying for the regular modern gun and muzzleloader hunts may do so as individuals or apply as a group up to four. To apply as a group, they party hunt leader applies as though he or she were applying as an individual. Once the permit application is complete and paid for, he or she will receive a party hunt code listed underneath the application line on their updated hunting license via email. They may then share that code with up to three other individuals. The rest of the party will then apply and respond “yes” when asked if they are members of a party hunt. They may then enter the code and continue with the application and payment.