June is ‘Adopt a Shelter Cat Month’ and MAS is offering half-priced adoptions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No kitten around. Memphis Animal Services is offering half-priced adoptions this month!
June is “Adopt a Shelter Cat Month,” and it couldn’t come at a better time. MAS is full in nearly every cat kennel in the building and they’re struggling to find space for the cats and kittens still coming in.
So what better time for you to bring your new feline best friend home?
Visit https://www.memphistn.gov/animal_services to see adoptable cats (and dogs) and find out everything you need to know about adopting a new pet.
