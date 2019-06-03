Man, woman face charges after fight breaks out at Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man and woman are facing charges after police say they became combative and attempted to resist arrest.
Police arrived at Regional One on a disturbance call Sunday afternoon.
Upon their arrival, about 30-40 family members of shooting victims were gathered in front of the emergency room.
According to an affidavit, the crowd became hostile and a fight broke out.
When officers attempted to separate them, 33-year-old Erica Seymour began to interfere by pulling an officer away from a combative individual.
Seymour also became combative when the officer tried to remove her.
She started to resist officers putting her in handcuffs.
Once Seymour was placed in the back of a squad car, police say 32-year-old Tommie Franklin began to interfere with officers.
He was told to leave several times and when officers tried to remove him, he also became combative.
Franklin was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.
They both face charges of disorderly conduct, resisting official detention, and interfering with officer serving process.
