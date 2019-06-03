People’s Convention organizers deny claims of bias toward certain municipal election candidates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend grassroots organizers in Memphis will rally at a People’s Convention. The goal is to bring forth a slate of progressive candidates from mayoral to city council seats and create a voting bloc for October’s municipal election. But the event isn’t coming without controversy.
Two of the biggest names in the upcoming mayor’s race say they aren’t going. Former Mayor Willie Herenton won’t be participating. And current Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the convention is biased.
“I cannot see how anybody who cares about democracy would object to a process that is hell-bent on giving more people more power, information, and representation,” said Pastor Earle Fisher, organizer of the People’s Convention and Up the Vote 901.
Monday, organizers of the 2019 People’s Convention stood in solidarity on the steps of the Paradise Center where the event will be held Saturday. Leaders said over the past few months they collected more than 2,000 online surveys from residents, which they worked into policy points. The progressive agenda will be unveiled to the public over the weekend, and participating candidates have already seen it.
But the gathering isn’t without controversy.
“We have played spades with the cards up. We are not trying to hide nothing,” said Fisher, “Everybody was invited. Nobody is going to get preferential treatment. Nobody has.”
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has criticized the convention, specifically Pastor Earle Fisher, and his personal relationship with mayoral candidate Tami Sawyer, who is participating.
“We will be attending the people’s convention. It’s called Election Day, and it’s on October 3rd,” said Strickland in a statement Monday, “The event on June 8th is a biased political rally being held by Earle Fisher who has constantly demonstrated his support for another candidate.”
Even former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton has bowed out.
“I will not participate in the so-called people’s convention,” Herenton wrote via text message to WMC Action News 5′s Kendall Downing on Monday, “The people of Memphis will speak on October 3, 2019.”
Herenton’s move is ironic analysts say, because the People’s Convention in 1991 made him the first elected African-American mayor in the city’s history.
“This time I think he feels like the convention is sort of wired in favor of one of his opponents, Tami Sawyer,” said Michael Nelson, WMC Action News 5 political analyst.
Nelson said he believes Strickland’s refusal to attend is a missed opportunity.
“I don’t see any downside in going to this convention, facing what might be a critical audience, even a hostile audience, but showing that he’s willing to talk to any group of Memphians who are interested in politics," said Nelson.
Monday organizers said 18 candidates from a variety of city offices have committed to attend. That’s out of nearly 100 candidates who have pulled and filed petitions with the Shelby County Election Commission.
The event is Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the Paradise Entertainment Center at 645 E Georgia Avenue. Tickets are free and you can register here.
