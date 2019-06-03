Police arrest suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting Sunday in Whitehaven.
Officers responded to the scene in a neighborhood near Winchester and Millbranch where Kelvin Collins was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Paramedics took Collins to the hospital where he died.
Police developed Darius Brantley as a suspect and found him at another hospital.
According to an affidavit, Brantley told investigators he was armed when went to the complex where the shooting happened specifically to confront Collins.
Brantley was arrested for first-degree murder.
