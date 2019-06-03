Public opinion needed for the future of Allen Fossil Plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three stacks rising hundreds of feet into the sky since the 1950′s are soon to be brought back to Earth according to the Tennessee Valley Authority.
But the challenge is how they will be taken down.
“This is just the next step in the process to get that site ready for what may be coming next,” Scott Brook with the TVA said.
TVA released a Decontamination and Deconstruction Environmental Assessment report outlining how they will demolish the entire site with for options differing on how to remove the stacks - now they’re asking for the public’s feedback.
Option one demolishes the stacks, option two is a piece by piece removal of the stacks using machinery, option three is a hybrid combination of options one and two, and the fourth and final option is to do nothing to the Allen Fossil Plant. The last option is only included by TVA as a baromiter, and it’s the least likely choice.
“We know there is a lot of interest in the redeveloping that property. It’s prime industrial property right there on McKeller Lake,” Brooks said.
Scott Banbury with the Sierra Club says he’s excited for the possibilities at the 500 acre site.
“It’s going to be another economic opportunity for Memphis,” he said.
The Allen Fossil Plant sits up against McKeller Lake which intersects with the Mississippi River.
One potential plan includes installing an intermodal barge center for loading shipping containers.
“Instead of taking them off of the boat down in New Orleans and putting them on trucks, or trains and sending them everywhere, they’ll be able to bring those barges straight up here to Memphis and it will be another reason that Memphis is the transportation hub of the Mid-South,” Bandbury said.
TVA says completing demolition of the plant could take approximately 10 years.
To provide feedback, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.