Rain Chances on the Rise This Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be hot again today but not as humid with highs this afternoon in the upper 80s. A stray shower will be possible this evening, but most of the area will remain dry. Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the upper 60s.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 87.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 68.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 89.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be warmer tomorrow with highs around 90 degrees. A stray shower will be possible on Wednesday afternoon, but the main rain chance will be in the evening. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible throughout Wednesday as a front sits near our area. A front will push through the area on Thursday and then stall over the Mid-South. This will keep at least a few showers around through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s Wednesday and mid 80s Thursday and Friday. However, it will feel muggy all week.
WEEKEND: Showers will also be possible on Saturday, but we should start to clear out on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday.
