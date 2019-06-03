Rain Chances on the Rise This Week

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be warmer tomorrow with highs around 90 degrees. A stray shower will be possible on Wednesday afternoon, but the main rain chance will be in the evening. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible throughout Wednesday as a front sits near our area. A front will push through the area on Thursday and then stall over the Mid-South. This will keep at least a few showers around through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s Wednesday and mid 80s Thursday and Friday. However, it will feel muggy all week.