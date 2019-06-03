Shelby County Sheriff’s Office launches new mobile app

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office making it easier to delivery county information to its residents with a brand new mobile app.
Submit tips, search warrants or locate a point of contact through the new app.
It’s available on iPhone and Android platforms.
“This new app is a vital source of information for residents and it will be a user’s first point of contact with the sheriff’s office,” said Bonner. “The app is easy to navigate, allowing the public to access information to include submitting tips, searching warrants, finding court information or locating points of contacts. It even includes information on how to become a corrections or law enforcement deputy.”
Search “Shelby County Sheriff” on your mobile device’s app store to download the free app.
