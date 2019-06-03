Study ranks best states for jobs

(WMC) - With employers expecting to hire 16.6 percent more graduates from the Class of 2019 than in the previous year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst States for Jobs.
To ease the process of finding employment for job seekers, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 33 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. The data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.
Best States for Jobs
- Massachusetts
- Washington
- Colorado
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
- Minnesota
- Delaware
- New Jersey
- California
- Rhode Island
Best vs. Worst
Texas has the highest monthly average starting salary, $3,331, which is 1.6 times higher than in Vermont, the lowest at $2,095.
Hawaii has the lowest unemployment rate, 2.40 percent, which is 2.8 times lower than in Alaska, the highest at 6.60 percent.
Nebraska has the fewest part-time employees per 100 full-time employees, 41.65, which is 1.6 times fewer than in Alaska, the most at 66.11.
New Hampshire has the lowest share of workers living in poverty, 3.92 percent, which is 2.7 times lower than in New Mexico, the highest at 10.70 percent.
To read the full report and see where Mid-South states ranked, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.