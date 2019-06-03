Sunshine today, clouds & rain this week

We will have another sunny day, but humidity levels and temperatures will be slightly lower than yesterday. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s. A stray shower will be possible this evening, but most of the area will remain dry. There will be more cloud cover tonight and lows will dip into the upper 60s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 87.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 68.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be warmer tomorrow with highs around 90 degrees. A stray shower will be possible on Wednesday afternoon, but the main rain chance will be in the evening. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible throughout Wednesday as a front sits near our area. A front will push through the area on Thursday and then stall over the Mid-South. This will keep at least a few showers around through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s Wednesday and mid 80s Thursday and Friday. However, it will feel muggy all week.
WEEKEND: Showers will also be possible on Saturday, but we should start to clear out on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
