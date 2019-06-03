1 suspect in custody, 1 on run in connection to Horn Lake homicide

Marshon Diming (L), Jamoni Deming (R)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 3, 2019 at 6:05 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 6:08 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police in Horn Lake have charged two men in connection to a double homicide.

The shooting happened Thursday night around 9:30 at DeSoto Apartments off Goodman Road.

Police say 28-year-old Antonio Gibson and 27-year-old Serena Madkins died at the scene. A third went to the hospital in critical condition.

Jamoni Deming, 27, turned himself in to police Sunday.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Marshon Diming. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174.

