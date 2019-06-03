Suspect shoots at Mo. State Trooper on US 60 near Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - There is a heavy police presence near Sikeston, Missouri on Sunday evening, June 2 after a man fired a gun at a state trooper.
According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened on Hwy. 60 in the westbound lanes, near the intersection of 60/61. Units from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sikeston DPS are on the scene.
Sgt. Parrott said according to a preliminary investigation, a state trooper stopped to help a stranded motorist. As the trooper approached, the motorist opened fire.
The trooper then returned gunfire. The trooper was not injured.
The suspect, a man, was hit, he was taken to an area hospital, then to another hospital. There is no condition on the suspect.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating.
