Tracking rain chances during the week ahead

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will see afternoon highs only warm into the middle to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and afternoon shower and storm chances, lows will fall into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies and a lingering shower. Tuesday we will again deal with partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees, with isolated afternoon showers and storms due to the heat and humidity in place with lows back into the lower 70s. Mostly cloudy skies will occur Wednesday as our next weather maker moves in from the west, showers will become more scattered with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the 70s. Days with the greatest rain chances look to be Thursday through Saturday as our system moves across the region. Afternoon highs will stay in the middle 80s thanks to the rain and clouds and overnight lows in the 70s. As the system pushes out of the region, rain chances will lower by Sunday with afternoon highs back into the upper 80s and overnight lows in the 70s. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates on the week ahead.