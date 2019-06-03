Victim was holding infant during triple shooting, witnesses say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crime scene tape and dozens of Memphis police officers took over a four-block area, near Chelsea and Peres Avenue, for several hours Sunday afternoon.
According to witnesses, it was a drive-by shooting that left three people injured.
“I was in the back of the church and all I heard was … about seven... six or seven... maybe eight shots,” said Monica Smith, witness.
Monica Smith is a member of the Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, which is located just feet away from the shooting.
Smith was about to leave church when the shots were fired. She says it was chaos outside after she walked through the front doors.
“My daughter, she went over there to help the lady that got shot in the leg three times and she had a little baby in her arms. So, she took the little baby and brought her to church to clean the blood off of her, off of him rather. And took the baby back,” said Smith.
We found 10 evidence markers next to shell casings on Chelsea Avenue. Witnesses say the shots were fired toward the parking lot outside of Waffle Mania, a new chicken and waffles restaurant that opened six months ago.
One woman said she received a call from her niece, who works at Waffle Mania, saying there had been a shooting.
“I pretty much was in a frantic mode, pretty much frantic because so much is happening everywhere. And I wish they would stop this because it's not solving anything. I wish Memphis would stop,” she said.
One restaurant employee told WMC Action News 5 she helped save one victim's life by stopping the bleeding until paramedics could get there.
Meanwhile, it was chaotic outside Regional One Hospital.
Tensions ran high when officers questioned multiple people in a large crowd outside the emergency room .
At the scene of the shooting, Smith was feeling relieved that her church wasn't hit with gunfire.
“I'm blessed. It ain't no lucky. Luck ain't got nothing to it. We was blessed that we weren't shot at,” said Smith.
At last check, the condition for two of the victims has been upgraded to non-critical. One person is still in critical condition.
Police are still looking for suspects.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.