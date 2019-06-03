Wet pattern possible by late week

Temperatures will fall through the 80s this evening with more clouds streaming through the Mid-South. An area of showers and storms in central Arkansas will weaken but may hold together enough for an overnight shower or storm.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% of a shower or storm. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 68.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% of a shower or storm. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 89.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers or storms will be possible during the day as warm front moves across the area. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
LOOKING WET LATE WEEK: Off and on showers and storms are likely by Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain is possible at times. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s at best but cooler in rain-soaked areas. Lows will be in the 60s.
WEEKEND: Rain will also be possible on Saturday with a few linger showers on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. Rain totals will range from 2-4” from Thursday to Sunday.
