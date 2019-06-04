Car stolen from Cordova gas station with dog inside

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South family is asking for help finding their beloved dog that was inside their car when it was stolen Monday from a Cordova gas station.
According to the police report, the gray 2012 Acura with Tennessee tag C7984M was taken from the BP gas station near Dexter Road and North Germantown Parkway around 6 p.m. Monday. Police say the car was running with Bubba the Boston Terrier inside just outside the store’s front entrance.
The gas station had no working security cameras and no witnesses have come forward with information on the suspect.
Bubba’s family filed a police report but just want him returned, no questions asked.
If you have information about Bubba’s whereabouts you can call (901) 550-7350.
Call Memphis police with information about the stolen car.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.