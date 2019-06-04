Coca Cola offers drink mix contest worth $10,000

(NBC)- This summer Coca-Cola has a fun new contest that gives fans a chance to win $10,000.
The company is inviting consumers to create their own signature beverage for a chance at the prize money.
It's called the "Make Your Mix" contest.
From now through June 30, fans can enter by finding a Coca-Cola freestyle machine, mixing their drink choices and sharing photos and the recipe on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #makeyourmixcontest.
Coca-Cola’s beverage experts will narrow down the submissions to five finalists and those creations will be available for consumers to try from August 25 through November 4.
The mix that is poured the most will win the grand prize!
