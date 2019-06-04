Former LSU Tiger Jarvis Landry’s daughter makes a ‘deer’ friend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Cleveland Browns have shared a video from former LSU Tiger Jarvis Landry and it has nothing to do with the football star, but everything to do with his young daughter making a new friend.
In the video you will see Jarvis Landry’s young daughter walking outside and following right behind her is a young fawn.
“Who is your friend?” Someone in the video says. The little girl turns around and see’s the young fawn following her and just keeps on going.
This is something out of a fairy tale.
