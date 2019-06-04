Grizzlies’ likely draft pick undergoes successful knee surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies’ potential draft target Ja Morant underwent a procedure early Monday that had Grizz Fans anxiously awaiting the results.
Morant released a Tweet late Monday morning that things went well.
Morant wore number 12 during his consensus All-American Sophomore season at Murray State. He got scoped to remove a “loose body” from his knee.
The 6′3″, 165 pounder reported only needs 3-4 weeks to recuperate
The NBA Draft is June 20. The Grizzlies have the number 2 pick and have given indications Morant is their man.
Reports are Morant should be recovered in time for Summer League action, which will begin shortly after the draft.
