Fire at historic church classified as arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department has classified a church fire as arson.
Eastland Presbyterian Church went up in flames Sunday night around 11:40 p.m.
Authorities say someone intentionally started the fire in the library.
“When I step outside, it looks like it was coming from my building, I was kind of scared,” said Dan Patel.
Patel owns the hotel next to the church.
“I was kind of scared, we were standing outside. We were looking and they were working to control the fire," Patel said.
The church sustained $20,000 worth of damage.
The fire department says the church did not have a sprinkler system.
Eastland Presbyterian church is listed on the Shelby County Historic Commission.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.