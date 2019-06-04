Lawmakers push plan to curb interstate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Calling it an epidemic that must be stopped, two state lawmakers have a plan to curb all the shootings on Memphis highways and interstates.
State Senator Sara Kyle and Representative Joe Towns are sponsoring legislation to increase the punishment for crimes committed from a moving vehicle.
“Innocent bystanders are killed. Babies, little children, they are facing a battlefield when they get in their parents car, maybe as innocent as going to a doctor’s visit, to the grocery store. We do not need to live in this type of environment.” Kyle said.
The bill would also require the courts to revoke a defendant's license for up to one year after their release from prison.
A similar effort to toughen up punishment for road rage shootings failed last legislation session.
Senator Kyle says she and Representative Towns will try again when the legislature reconvenes in January.
She says Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris support this proposed legislation.
