Memphis, Arkansas agree to 2-for-1 football series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just under 90 days until college football season, but the Memphis Tigers are already looking for upgrades--not just for players, but to their non-conference schedule.
The U of M announced an agreement to play play the Arkansas Razorbacks beginning in 2025.
It’s a 2-for-1 deal with the first game set for the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Sept. 20, 2025. The next two games will be played on the road with September dates in Fayetteville, September 19, 2026, and September 9, 2028.
Memphis has never played the Hogs in Fayetteville. Two games were played in Little Rock. The U of M is 3-2 against the Hogs, winning the first 3 games in a row from from 1992-94. Arkansas won the last 2 in 1995 and 98.
Plans for the series were initiated under former Tigers Athletic Director Tom Bowen and finalized under Interim AD Allie Prescott.
