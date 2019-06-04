Mid-South schools ready for Fayetteville, Starkville Super Regionals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - Three Mid-South teams are among the final 16 remaining in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
Arkansas and Mississippi State are hosting Super Regionals this weekend, against Ole Miss and Stanford respectively.
The Rebels will march into Fayetteville against Arkansas for an 11 a.m. tilt on Saturday on ESPN. Game two will be at 2 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU. If necessary, a decisive game 3 will be at 3 p.m. Monday on ESPN2.
The Bulldogs are hosting Stanford in Starkville beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2. Game two will be at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU, and a potential game 3 will be at 6 p.m. Monday on ESPN2, if necessary.
Other weekend series include North Carolina hosting Auburn, Louisville hosting ECU, Vanderbilt hosting Duke, LSU hosting Florida State, Texas Tech hosting Oklahoma State, and UCLA hosting Michigan.
The eight series winning teams will then head to Omaha for the College World Series. Click here for a full schedule of the Super Regional games.
