NBC’s ‘Bluff City Law’ to film in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s official! “Bluff City Law” is going to film in Memphis.
The City of Memphis confirms filming begins in July with several hundred cast and crew members on location.
Leaders from across the state are welcoming the show to the Mid-South.
“We welcome NBC’s ‘Bluff City Law’ to Memphis and are excited about the opportunity to highlight our state’s entertainment industry,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. “This project will bring high-quality jobs to the area, and I’m hopeful the show will have a long and successful run in Tennessee.”
‘Bluff City Law’ will air Monday nights at 9 p.m. after “The Voice.” The show was recently picked up for a full season.
“Welcome home, ‘Bluff City Law!’ This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our city every week on the national stage starting this fall,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “I’m very excited about having the show filmed here and am even more thrilled about the economic implications it will have. Many thanks to all those involved to make this happen.”
The pilot for the newest NBC legal drama filmed in the Bluff City earlier this year. The show stars Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee.
“More great news for Memphis and Shelby County with ‘Bluff City Law’ shooting right here in the Bluff City,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “This is a great opportunity to show off the talented men and women in the local film scene and our famous hospitality. I look forward to the partnership and shots of our one-of-a-kind skyline.”
Kevin Kane with Memphis Tourism hopes 'Bluff City Law’ will do for Memphis what the hit series ‘Nashville’ did for the Music City.
"Various scenes are shot in some great Memphis locations which will obviously be an opportunity for us to showcase different parts of Memphis to an audience that may not be thinking about Memphis as a place to travel and visit, Kane said.
Senator Raumesh Akbari shared similar sentiments.
“I mean it’s called Bluff City Law so it should be filmed in Memphis. Now we can highlight some of our great areas like the National Civil Right Museum, the Peabody, the zoo, or even our beautiful river front. I’m excited about it,” Senator Akbari said.
The EDGE president Reid Dulberger said the show would account for hundreds of jobs, and be a greater advertising tool for the community.
Both the Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission unanimously passed resolutions to ask the state to offer $10 million in incentives to lure productions to Memphis.
After a letter writing campaign to Governor Lee by the Memphis and Shelby County Film and Television Commission, $4.25 million in incentives was given to the project - $2.5 million from the State, $1.4 million from both the city and county through EDGE, and $350,000 from Memphis Tourism.
Linn Sitler with the Memphis and Shelby County Film and Television Commission said the show would bring a $55 million return on investment per season.
“It’s going to be an opportunity for our crew, the grocer stores, the construction, and for the drivers. The biggest payroll for the pilot for Bluff City Law was carpenters and drivers," she said.
The shows stars said they felt like working in the Mid-South brought authenticity to their roles.
“The city they were so positive and open about us being there and showing it in a great light," Jimmy Smits said.
Dulberger agrees.
“We think the series is going to bring enormous global publicity here to Memphis. It’s going to put us in the spotlight and it’s going to put us in a good spotlight,” he said.
