Shelby County deputies search for missing baby

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - An endangered child alert is in effect for a missing baby in Shelby County.
Rose Graham, 11 months old, was last seen with her father Roscoe Graham in the 7500 block of Lowrance Road.
Rose Graham was last seen wearing a navy blue onesie. The child’s father was last seen wearing a blue and white ball cap, white shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes.
Shelby county deputies say Roscoe Graham is armed with a handgun. If you see them, you are urged to call 911.
