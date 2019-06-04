Showers & storms possible through the weekend

We are waking up to a few showers across the Mid-South, but rain will remain scattered through the early afternoon. Most of the area will be dry this afternoon and evening with just a few hit or miss downpours possible. It will be hot and humid today with highs around 90 degrees. Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Winds: S 5 mph. Low: 73.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will also be a chance for a shower on Wednesday afternoon, but the best chance will be in the evening. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible that night as a front sits near our area. We will tap into Gulf moisture on Thursday and Friday, which will give us a high chance for rain. Highs will be 90 degrees Wednesday and lower to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: Rain will also be possible on Saturday, but we should start to clear out on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
