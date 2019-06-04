Tigers add Rich as strength coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Lester Quinones being the Latest Tiger Basketball recruit to touchdown in the 901, just about everybody on the U of M’s number 1 ranked recruiting class is in Memphis, ready to go for summer school and team workouts.
The man who will sharpen that Iron in the weight room is ready to go as well. Darby Rich was hired as Tigers strength coach. He comes to Memphis after 6 seasons as the sports performance coach at Texas A&M and Oklahoma, helping Blake Griffin and Robert Williams become NBA first round draft picks.
Before that, he spent five seasons as the strength and conditioning coach for Oklahoma and two seasons at South Carolina.
