Visitors concerned about Mud Island River Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Courtney Lollar got quite the surprise Saturday when she took her nephews to the newly re-imagined Mud Island River Park.
“All along the way to get to the end of Mud Island where that new sign is, it was just filthy,” Lollar said. “There were people all over the place, so it was even more embarrassing to see that much filth and junk in the water.”
Leaves and debris filled the river walk and green algae can be seen floating in the water.
Lollar took to Facebook to share what she saw.
Maintenance crews pressure washed the river walk on Monday.
George Abbott with the Memphis River Park Partnership says the river walk is a half a mile long, and the gulf of Mexico exhibit has more than a million gallons of water in it.
“Yeah, so the River walk is really tough to maintain,” Abbott said. “Completely flushing it out and cleaning the entire thing is a pretty large process and take a couple of days to clean out fully.”
Abbott says Monday’s cleaning was scheduled to begin Sunday, and it usually takes a couple of days to clean it.
Cleaning the river walk is done on a “at need basis.”
“Yeah it depends. If it’s overcast like this for three weeks in a row, than you see lots less bloom,” Abbott said.
Lollar says she was glad to see the park getting a good cleaning, but more funds should be dedicated to keeping Mud Island in top shape.
“I would ultimately love to see some of the money that they have proposed for Tom Lee Park,” Lollar said.
Abbott says the river walk is safe, and if you plan to wade in the water stick to the splash pad.
He says the Gulf of Mexico portion of the river walk is not for swimming.
