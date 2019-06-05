Alabama mother dies days after birth of twins

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tiffani Bowen delivered healthy twin boys by cesarean section on May 16, Kase and Knox, and they weighed more than 7 pounds a piece.
The twins were the pride and joy for Tiffani and Todd Bowen, but then came the gut-wrenching lows of sudden death.
Tiffani died 11 days later at the age of 28.
“I tried to save her. She had passed a blood clot in her right leg and went to her heart," said Tiffani’s husband, Todd Bowen.
Todd Bowen said Tiffani had complained of her leg feeling swollen, but the doctor was not concerned and indicated the swelling would go down in a couple of weeks.
Death came quickly in their bedroom in the early morning hours of May 27.
“This is all crazy. But she’s in Heaven, and she wouldn’t come back if she wanted to," Todd Bowen said.
Tiffani’s death comes less than two years after the couple lost a son who was stillborn in November 2017. Tiffani was buried next to her son.
Todd Bowen says Tiffani always found good in the bad in life. It was Tiffani who handmade a door wreath, announcing the details of the twins’ arrival.
“She was loving on her babies," he said.
Todd and Tiffani knew each other for nine years. They had four children together and married a little more than two years ago. She was the love of his life.
Donations are coming in. It’s not something Todd Bowen sought, but he acknowledged he never dreamed of a situation where his twin boys would face the future of growing up without their mom - no more rocking them to sleep, no mother’s love to share, only stories of who she was and the mother she would’ve been.
“I think she’ll tell them before I do. I think they’ll know," he said.
Todd Bowen says faith will be the very thing that’ll get him through and the memories of his true love. Tiffani’s death marks the fourth close family member Bowen has had to bury in two years.
While Todd Bowen says he didn’t start a relief drive, family friends have. An account has been set up at the Marion Bank and Trust in Jemison, Alabama. Any donations should be made to the Bowen Family Account or mailed to Marion Bank and Trust/P.O. Box 129/Jemison, Alabama 35085.
A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help Todd with financial needs.
The Bowens’ story is similar to another out of Colorado in which new mom Sara Sisneros gave birth to twins on May 29. She passed away several hours later due to complications following her pregnancy.
