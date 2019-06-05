Germantown withdraws plan for cell phone tower near elementary school

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown city leaders withdrew plans for a cell phone tower near Dogwood Elementary School from their planning commission meeting Tuesday.
The exact reason for the withdrawal or if it will be brought back to the table is unclear, but the proposed tower received backlash from many in the community.
A city of Germantown spokesperson told WMC that “the proposed cell tower was brought forth to help fill coverage gaps in the dogwood school area for citizens and emergency services.”
However, many parents of students at Dogwood Elementary feared exposure to radiation from the tower.
American Cancer Society says there is very little evidence to support the idea that exposure to cellphone towers can cause cancer.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.