Johnson, Finau commit to play in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The big names keep coming In as commitments for the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational later this summer.
You can’t get much bigger than the number 2 ranked golfer in the world, Dustin Johnson. DJ is no stranger to Memphis. He’s the defending champion of the old FedEx St. Jude Classic, winning last year’s final event in dramatic style holing out his approach to 18 from the fairway in a walkoff victory.
Johnson is a 20-Time PGA Tour winner with 6 World Golf Championship titles in his bag.
Also committing to Memphis is Tony Finau, who’s ranked 14th in the world. Finau finished 6th in the FedExCup standings last year and qualified the for the U.S. Ryder Cup team for the first time.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational already has 5 of the world’s top 20 golfers committed. The tournament runs July 24-28 at the TPC at Southwind.
