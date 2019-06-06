Man charged with shooting at family of 5 in apparent road rage

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police Department arrested one man accused of firing shots in a possible road rage incident.
Detectives were able to find a handgun and shell casings around the area of Wheeler Street and Lewis Avenue where the shooting reportedly happened. The victim's vehicle was shot, but no one was injured. A family of five, including three children, were inside.
An officer was called to the area of College Street and Elm Street Wednesday around 1 p.m. The officer pulled over a vehicle and took the three people into custody.
However, two of them were not charged. Roderick Turner, 27, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possessing a firearm as a felon.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.