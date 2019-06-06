Man killed in standoff with police

Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening on Barnhill Road. Police say they received a call about a woman being shot in the buttocks. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 5, 2019 at 7:45 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 3:41 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police confirmed the man accused of shooting a woman on Wednesday night has died.

Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith told Region 8 News police received a call around 7:45 p.m. June 5 about a shooting on the 3100-block of Barnhill Road.

A witness told police a man pulled a gun on a family member but didn't fire the weapon.

That man then shot a 67-year-old woman in the lower back area, according to a Jonesboro police report.

The suspect - listed in the Jonesboro police report as Jay Clem of Jonesboro - then barricaded himself inside the home starting a standoff.

Jonesboro police spent hours at the home and eventually, negotiators, K-9 units and the JPD SWAT team also responded to the scene.

About 4 hours later, SWAT used teargas forcing the man out of the back door of the home.

Smith confirmed this is when shots were fired and the suspect died at the scene.

Arkansas State Police has been called in to investigate the shooting, per JPD protocol.

Smith said no officers were injured in the standoff.

