Man shoots car seller he met through Facebook

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando Police Department is looking for a man accused of shooting a man while pretending to buy a car he found on Facebook.
Police said the shooting happened during a test drive on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. The victim got out of the passenger seat, went to the driver's side and was shot multiple times.
The suspect then took off in the stolen car, described as a red Infiniti G35 with a Mississippi license plate DAE 7512.
Officers are still looking for the stolen car. Police said the man contacted the seller on Facebook and had an accomplice follow them in a small, dark colored vehicle.
The shooting victim is in the hospital in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made.
Last year, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department opened a safe exchange zone for these type of sales.
Deputies suggest meeting there if you feel unsafe about a sale or purchase. The space can also be used for separated parents to feel comfortable when picking up or dropping off a child.
