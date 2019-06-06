Mid-South veteran reminisces on 75th anniversary of D-Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday is the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when the Allies launched their invasion on the beaches of Normandy, France in World War II.
People all over the world are honoring the veterans who took part in that historic operation and the battles that followed.
“Yeah, I was right there when the surrender took place,” said William Crawley, WWII veteran.
It's not very often that 95-year-old William Sidney Crawley and his daughter, Debbie, will sit down and open the WWII scrapbook they made together years ago.
“Oh, I got to go to Nice, France,” said Crawley.
The 75th anniversary of D-Day brought them both to the table to dust off the pages.
“Keep turning them,” said Crawley.
Crawley served in the Army as part of 102nd Infantry. His unit was undergoing training and did not participate in D-Day.
They joined the fight several months later and moved right to the front lines.
“We began to come over and get ready to hit Germany,” said Crawley.
Crawley said he and 102nd fought their way through the heart of Germany, up the Roer River.
Many memories are difficult for Crawley to discuss, such as losing friends or finding a building full of 1,016 burned bodies.
“That day was pretty rough and some days are better than others, but none of them were real good,” said Crawley.
Crawley also witnessed history, when hundreds of thousands of Germans surrendered to American troops at the Elbe River.
After the war, Crawley transported war criminals to the Nuremberg Trials.
“I was so happy when we got there, they called the roll and they were all there. I said, ‘Y'all can have them,’” said Crawley.
Crawley returned home and became a Baptist minister for 50 years.
As more and more of the "greatest generation" passes on Crawley says we all should learn a lesson of peace from the pages of history.
“Men ought to learn how to get along together without taking up arms,” said Crawley.
