More rain on the way for the end of the week & weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Low pressure moves in from the southwest and parks over our area until the end of the weekend keeping rain in the forecast for the next three days.
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers WIND: S 5 LOW: 71
FRIDAY: Scattered Rain & Storms WIND: SW 5-10 HIGH: 92
FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated Showers WIND: SW 5 LOW: 72
THE WEEKEND: We can expect scattered showers to continue Saturday with periods of heavy downpours as well. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Highs will again be in the lower 80s with lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: A different story is in store for the upcoming week with decreasing cloud cover starting Monday along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. More sun to come on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. Lows will be dropping into the low-mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.