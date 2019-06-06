NBC’s ’Bluff City Law’ to impact local businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC film crews will take over the streets of Memphis in the coming weeks as “Bluff City Law” films its first season.
It’s estimated NBC will spend $55 million in the Bluff City during their four months of production.
Money that will likely flow into locally owned businesses.
Erik Proveaux, owner of Fuel Cafe, has a list of film credits that spans nearly two decades.
From “Little Nicky,” to Memphis' own “Hustle and Flow,” to “The Hunger Games.”
“It’s fun to work on period pieces or like ‘The Hunger Games’ was fun because it’s such a fantasy-like thing. ‘Little Nicky’ was a trip because the extras would come through the line in full-on demon makeup,” said Erik Proveaux, Fuel Cafe.
Craig Brewer's “Hustle and Flow” brought Erik Proveaux to Memphis. Now it might be "Bluff City Law" that will keep him and his family here.
“We were really debating whether or not to move to Atlanta to get more regular work. So, it’s really exciting this one is coming, this big production is coming here. So, it is definitely going to keep a lot of people in the film community here and working and not drift and go to other places where there is more work,” said Proveaux.
In February, Proveaux and his Fuel Cafe crew were hired to cater the filming of the pilot episode.
Now, he hopes it will turn into a full-time gig.
“I am not counting on everything yet, but it’s really, really exciting. I have been doing most of the productions that come through town just because it’s a specific kind of thing that I have the equipment for and experience doing. But I don’t just want to count on it yet,” said Proveaux.
It's a niche market, but something Proveaux loves.
A job that gets him outside the four walls of a restaurant.
"Bluff City Law" will air Monday nights at 9 p.m. after "The Voice" on WMC Action News Five.
Filming of the first season begins in July.
